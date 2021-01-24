Palestinian Central Elections Commission Invites EU to Observe Upcoming Elections

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC) extended an official invitation today to the European Parliament and the European Union (EU) to observe the upcoming Palestinian elections.

EU Representative, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, received the invitation during his meeting today with the CEC Chairman, Hanna Nasser, at the CEC headquarters in Al-Bireh, where Nasser stressed the importance of international observation to the electoral process, particularly by the EU, as a long-running key partner to the CEC.

Nasser also urged all international observation bodies to monitor the upcoming elections.

Burgsdorff stressed the importance of ensuring all-Palestinian participation in the electoral process in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, as candidates and voters.

It should be noted that, at the beginning of an electoral process, the CEC would invite local and international bodies working in democracy and good governance to apply for accreditation as an observation mission.

Accreditation grants observers access to polling centers to monitor election progress and ensure elections integrity and transparency.

Responding to a recent call by the Biden Administration to hold elections in Palestine as soon as possible, the office of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced Friday, January 15, that parliamentary and presidential elections will be held on May 22 and July 31 respectively.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)