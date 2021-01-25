Report: UAE Cabinet Approves Establishment of Embassy in Tel Aviv

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and UAE Prince Muhammad Bin Rayed. (Photo: File)

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, Reuters reports.

No further details about the embassy were given in UAE media.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalize relations in August.

Since then Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco have all agreed to establish ties with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

The agreements are considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

