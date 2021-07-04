Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man near Nablus

Israeli occupation forces and settlers opened gunfire Saturday at Palestinian civilians in the village of Qusra, south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, killing one of them and injuring two others, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that Mohammad Fareed Hasan, a local Palestinian young man in the twenties of age, sustained a serious gunfire injury in his chest by the Israeli occupation army, and was pronounced dead a couple of minutes later.

"Mohammad Fareed Hasan, âgé d’une vingtaine d’années, avait été tué dans son village de Qusra, près de Naplouse, et que deux autres personnes avaient été blessées" https://t.co/0rIXUblo9q — Julie (@Julielisesabeth) July 4, 2021

Hasan was standing on the rooftop of his home when he was shot, added Daghlas.

Two other Palestinians were also shot and injured in the foot while fending off an attack by hardcore Jewish settlers on the village.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)