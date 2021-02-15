Palestinian Child Injured Due to Explosion of Israeli Army Remnant

A ten-year-old child was injured after an explosive device left behind by the Israeli army exploded in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The child was admitted into the hospital after a stun grenade left behind by the Israeli army exploded in his hands near the cemetery area in the camp, where clashes are usually witnessed with Israeli forces.

During this week’s incursions, 137 Palestinians were arrested, including 22 children. https://t.co/Gl5ldOjgK9 — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) February 9, 2021

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities, villages, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)