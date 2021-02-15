Palestinian Child Injured Due to Explosion of Israeli Army Remnant

February 15, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: WikimediaImages via Pixabay)

A ten-year-old child was injured after an explosive device left behind by the Israeli army exploded in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The child was admitted into the hospital after a stun grenade left behind by the Israeli army exploded in his hands near the cemetery area in the camp, where clashes are usually witnessed with Israeli forces.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities, villages, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.