Israeli Tear Gas Canisters Set Fire to Palestinian Lands near Tulkarem

The heavy firing of tear gas canisters and stun grenades by Israeli forces caused the fire to break out in Palestinian-owned lands in the village of Fa’run, south of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli "soldiers" violently storm Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, fire volleys of tear gas at Palestinian residents; ransack homes #BDS https://t.co/G6jLREJc2p — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 1, 2021

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades toward Palestinian workers attempting to enter Israel via the apartheid barrier to reach their workplaces, causing nearby lands to catch fire.

