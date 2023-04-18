Palestinian Community Team Wins Arab Football Championship in Hungary

The Palestinian community football team won the Arab Football Championship after defeating the Algerian community team in the final match that took place on Sunday in Hungary, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, 16 teams from the Arab communities in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, participated in the championship, including the Moroccan community, which ranked third place.

The Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps in Hungary, Ambassador of Morocco Karima Kabaj, congratulated the Palestine community team for winning the championship title with a single goal against Algeria.

(WAFA, PC)