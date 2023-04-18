Palestinian Community Team Wins Arab Football Championship in Hungary

April 18, 2023 Blog, News
The Palestinian community football team won the Arab Football Championship in the final match that took place in Budapest. (Photo: via WAFA)

The Palestinian community football team won the Arab Football Championship after defeating the Algerian community team in the final match that took place on Sunday in Hungary, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, 16 teams from the Arab communities in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, participated in the championship, including the Moroccan community, which ranked third place.

The Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps in Hungary, Ambassador of Morocco Karima Kabaj, congratulated the Palestine community team for winning the championship title with a single goal against Algeria.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*