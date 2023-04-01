‘My Withdrawal is a Victory’: Lebanese Athlete Refuses to Compete against Israeli Rival

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Lebanese runner Mazen Chreim withdrew on Thursday from the 200-meter competition of the World Masters Athletics after he was placed in a group that included an Israeli runner.

Chreim was set to compete in the World Athletics Masters Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland, from March 26 to April 1. However, he decided to withdraw in support of the Palestinian cause.

Chreim announced his decision on Facebook, stating that “shaking hands with the enemies means recognizing them.”

The athlete told the Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV channel that he considers his withdrawal from the championship “a victory”.

In recent years, an increasing number of athletes have avoided facing Israeli opponents in international competitions in support of the Palestinian cause.

