Palestinian Detainee Dies in Israeli Prison – Death Toll Rises to 61 since Oct 2023

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Khaled Abdullah, whose release was expected in the coming weeks, was held since November 9, 2023, and died in the Meggido Prison on February 23, 2025.

A 40-year-old Palestinian man has died while being held under administrative detention in an Israeli prison, according to Palestinian prisoner rights groups. His death raises the death toll of detainees having died in prison since October 2023 to 61.

The Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs Commission and Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said Khaled Abdullah had been held in Israeli jails under the illegal system of administrative detention – without charge or trial – since November 9, 2023.

He died in Megiddo Prison on February 23, 2025, “as a result of the systematic crimes practiced by the zionist prison system,” the statement by the PPS said.

Abdullah, a married father of four, from the Jenin refugee camp, did not suffer any health problems before his detention, his family is cited as saying. He also has two brothers who are administratively detained; Shadi and Iyad Abdullah.

Hamas Issues Warning

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas issued a statement condemning Israel’s “horrific crimes” against Palestinian detainees.

“We warn the criminal occupation against continuing its horrific crimes against our prisoners in its jails,” the movement said in a statement on Monday.

Hamas said Abdullah’s death “prove the brutality of the occupation in its treatment of our prisoners, depriving them of even the most basic human rights,” adding the “ongoing policy of medical neglect which means slow execution of prisoners inside the occupation’s prisons.”

The movement warned Israel of its “criminal policy” pursued against prisoners, and renewed its call to “all free people of the world, as well as human rights and legal institutions, to pressure the occupation, hold it accountable for its crimes against our people, and stand in solidarity with our prisoners as they face dire conditions.”

The rights groups said that Abdullah was the third detainee whose death had been announced within a week, bringing the number of Palestinian detainees who have died in Israeli prison since October 2023 to 61. This includes at least 40 from Gaza.

Anticipated Release

Abdullah’s family were devastated at the news of his death, saying they had anticipated his release in the coming weeks.

According to Addameer, a legal support group for Palestinian detainees, the total number of Palestinians to have died in Israeli prisons since 1967 has risen to 298.

In addition, the number of bodies of deceased detainees held by Israel has reached 70, including 59 since the beginning of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza in October 2023.

“It is also important to note that dozens of detainees from Gaza remain subject to enforced disappearance policies,” Addameer stressed.

