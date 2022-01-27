Palestinian Detainee Dies of Unknown Causes in Israeli Prison

Sixty-three-year-old Palestinian prisoner, Jameel Al-Tamimi, was found dead inside his cell on Wednesday morning, a statement by Israeli Prison Services said.

According to the statement, an Israeli guard found Al-Tamimi unconscious in his cell in the Nitzan Prison.

“The guard called a paramedic and a doctor who began resuscitation operations, and called an ambulance. The prisoner’s death was declared at the scene,” the statement said.

Andul Naser Ferwaneh, head of studies and documentation at the PLO’s Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Commission, announced the death of the prisoner.

However, the Commission said that Al-Tamimi was in prison over a civil issue, holding Israel fully responsible for his death.

There are over 4,600 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, with about 550 suffering from chronic medical conditions such as cancer and kidney and heart problems, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS).

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)