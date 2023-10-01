Israeli Occupation Forces Assault Palestinian Journalists, Worshippers in Jerusalem – VIDEO

Israeli occupation forces assaulted Palestinian journalists and worshippers on Sunday, as hundreds of Israeli Jewish settlers forced their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, in occupied East Jerusalem, to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Sukkot is a week-long holiday, which started on September 29 and will continue until October 6.

In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department said Israeli forces closed the Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, “after allowing 602 Jewish extremists” into the site.

#Israeli occupation forces assault Palestinian worshippers at Bab Al-Silsila, one of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/2f3qfEF1Dh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2023

According to witnesses, Israeli Jewish settlers entered the site in groups.

The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate published a video on its Facebook account of Jewish settlers trying to enter animal sacrifices inside the complex.

Israeli police began allowing the settler incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in 2003, despite repeated condemnations from Palestinians.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.

(MEMO, PC)