Palestinian Family Forced to Self-Demolish Their House in East Jerusalem

August 24, 2022
The Abu Ramouz family was forced to demolish their own home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. (Photo: via Al Qastal)

Israeli occupation authorities on Wednesday forced a Palestinian family to self-demolish their own house in the East Jerusalem town of Silwan, citing unpermitted construction as a pretext, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Abu Ramooz family proceeded today to demolish their privately-owned house to avoid paying exorbitant fees if the Israeli municipality crews demolish it.

The owner of the house, Faraj Abu Ramooz, told WAFA that the West Jerusalem Israeli municipality about a month and a half ago informed the family of its decision to demolish the house, which was built 18 months ago, under the pretext of lack of a building permit.

The owner said that the family spent approximately 70 thousand shekels on lawyers’ fees to appeal the demolition decision, in addition to 50 thousand Shekels in fines, but all efforts were in vain.

The demolition of the house left the owner, along with his wife and eight children, including a newly born infant, homeless.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

