Jewish Settlers Assault, Injure Palestinian Teen Girl near Ramallah

Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

A 15-year-old Palestinian girl Monday night sustained injuries after being attacked by Jewish settlers near Turmus Ayya town, north of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that settlers, under military protection, gathered near the entrance to Turmus Ayya town and hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles in the area, hitting a vehicle and injuring Zain Farraj in the head.

The assailants came from the illegal Jewish settlement of Shilo, built on a large swath of Palestinian land belonging to Ramallah and Nablus districts.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Over 700,00 Jewish settlers live in illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

