‘Shame on You! – German Police Violently Crack Down on Pro-Palestine Protestors

German police have violently intervened in a mass pro-Palestine sit-in at the Berlin Central train station, with one Muslim woman’s assault captured on video.

According to reports, around 100 demonstrators gathered at the station on Friday, on the eve of the 48th anniversary of Land Day, which marks the killing of six Palestinians during protests against Israel’s expropriation of Palestinian land.

In a video posted on social media, multiple police officers can be seen grabbing a woman in hijab and wrestling her to the ground, before brutally pinning her down. Someone can be heard asking “What is this? What are you doing?”

The woman was reportedly arrested along with other protesters.

In another video, scores of police officers are seen attempting to break protesters apart, shoving and pulling at them, as well as pinning them down as protestors hold on to each other. “Shame on you, Shame on you!” the protesters yelled.

A statement by the police reportedly said the demonstration was unauthorized and was blocking train passengers, with some protesters detained for shouting criminal slogans, reported the Anadolu news agency.

Despite some German cities’ decision to ban pro-Palestinian demonstrations last year, following the Palestinian Resistance operation of October 7 , protests are still being held.

According to the annual report published in March by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), 30 percent of Israel’s arms acquisitions in 2023 were sourced from Germany. This follows 69 percent sourced from US firms.

Protests Across Europe

On Saturday, cities across Europe witnessed massive demonstrations on the anniversary of the Palestinian Land Day and denouncing the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Thousands reportedly participated in protests organized in Berlin, London, Paris, the Aarhus and Copenhagen, as well as the Italian city of Milan, and Helsingborg in Sweden.

In London, demonstrators marched to the famous Trafalgar Square, carrying Palestinian flags and banners demanding an end to genocide in Gaza.

Protesters accused the British government of being complicit in genocide due to its arms sales to Israel, demanding an immediate halt to arms exports to the occupying state, reported the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

In Germany, nearly 3,500 demonstrated in Berlin. In addition, protests were held in Stuttgart, Munich, and Cologne, according to media reports.

In Amsterdam, protesters reportedly gathered in Dam Square and then headed to the central train station, chanting slogans such as “Stop the Famine” and “Netherlands, feel ashamed, your hands are stained with blood.”

The demonstrators carried banners reading “No justice while the land is under occupation,” “Stop the genocide,” and “No money for Israel’s crimes,” reported the Anadolu news agency.

Murat Gok, the Netherlands officer of the European Youth Association (AGD), one of the groups organizing the demonstration, criticized Israel’s occupation and annexation policies in his speech, the report said.

“Israel is using hunger as a weapon in Gaza. In the last six months, Israel has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, including more than 14,000 children, in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, and is now starving millions more,” Gok stated.

Over 32,700 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,705 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,190 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in the enclave.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

