Israel Under Fire – Hezbollah’s Drone Attack Injures Israeli Soldiers

Amid escalating tensions, Israel is bracing for Hezbollah’s anticipated response to the assassination of leader Fouad Shukr last week.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah launched a drone attack early Monday on a military headquarters in the Upper Galilee, confirming the killing and wounding of Israeli soldiers.

In a statement, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting the headquarters of the Israeli 91st Division in the Elit barracks, resulting in multiple casualties. The Israeli army confirmed that an officer and a soldier were injured by shelling from Lebanese territory.

Additionally, Israeli Army Radio reported that a drone exploded near a shelter in the Ayelet Hashahar area in the Upper Galilee, prompting the army to search the area.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the shelling from southern Lebanon caused two injuries, one of them serious. Fires were also reported in various locations across the Upper Galilee due to missile interceptions, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

The moment a drone made impact on an Israeli military site in Ayelet HaShahar, northeast of Safad in northern Israel, resulting in several wounded soldiers, according to Israeli sources. The Lebanese movement Hezbollah confirmed the killing and wounding of Israeli soldiers.… pic.twitter.com/nBehohXHmM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 5, 2024

In another significant development, Hezbollah announced a successful suicide drone attack on an Israeli military site in Al-Malikiyah later on Monday morning, claiming a direct hit.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that sirens were activated in several towns across Western Galilee and near Nahariya after rockets were launched from Lebanon.

More than ten locations in the Upper Galilee sounded alarms in response to dual operations involving drones and missiles targeting settlements close to the Lebanese border.

Airstrikes in Lebanon

In related events, two people were killed Monday morning in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The Lebanese National News Agency identified one of the victims as a paramedic.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, stated that it had targeted a weapons depot and Hezbollah infrastructure in the towns of Kfar Kila, Shebaa, and Rashaya al-Fakhar in southern Lebanon.

Zionists' airstrikes martyr 2 citizens in southern Lebanonhttps://t.co/bmbxXS1rh4 pic.twitter.com/ZZxNSrDJRT — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) August 5, 2024

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has vowed that retaliation will be inevitable, serious, and carefully planned.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

