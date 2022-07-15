Palestinian Journalists Honor Shireen Abu Akleh during Biden’s Press Conference

Palestinian journalists wear Abu Akleh T-shirts during Biden's press conference in bethlehem. (Photo: via Gaza Post News TW Page)

Palestinian journalists confronted US President Joe Biden on Friday with t-shirts bearing Shireen Abu Akleh’s image during his press conference with President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, The New Arab reported.

Journalists were pictured paying tribute to the Palestinian journalist shot dead by Israel with her portrait and the hashtag #JusticeForShireen imprinted on the t-shirts, as they waited for the meeting between the two leaders to start.

It comes as US President Joe Biden visits the occupied Palestinian Territories as part of his Middle East tour, following his visit to Israel and ahead of a trip to Saudi Arabia.

During Biden’s Israel trip, Palestinians protested the US inaction on Abu Akleh’s killing, including appearing to justify her murder during a forensics report.

Palestinians are also dismayed by Biden’s Israel visit due to the “unfair and biased US role of Israel against the Palestinian cause”, as well as a lack of focus on humanitarian issues such as Abu Akleh’s killing.

The family of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American citizen, also expressed anger over Biden’s visit and requested to meet him as part of his trip. It is understood that he rejected their demand, according to Al Jazeera.

Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian journalist, was killed on May 11 as she was covering Israeli raids on refugee camps in Jenin.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

