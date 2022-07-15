Palestinian Journalists Honor Shireen Abu Akleh during Biden’s Press Conference

Palestinian journalists confronted US President Joe Biden on Friday with t-shirts bearing Shireen Abu Akleh’s image during his press conference with President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, The New Arab reported.

Journalists were pictured paying tribute to the Palestinian journalist shot dead by Israel with her portrait and the hashtag #JusticeForShireen imprinted on the t-shirts, as they waited for the meeting between the two leaders to start.

🔸 Palestinian journalists wear t-shirts in memory of Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of the US president Joe Biden visit to the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem and in Bethlehem city. 15.7.2022 https://t.co/Jtn4S1RbNQ pic.twitter.com/2MOcvb4vse — gaza post News (@gazaapost) July 15, 2022

It comes as US President Joe Biden visits the occupied Palestinian Territories as part of his Middle East tour, following his visit to Israel and ahead of a trip to Saudi Arabia.

During Biden’s Israel trip, Palestinians protested the US inaction on Abu Akleh’s killing, including appearing to justify her murder during a forensics report.

Palestinians are also dismayed by Biden’s Israel visit due to the “unfair and biased US role of Israel against the Palestinian cause”, as well as a lack of focus on humanitarian issues such as Abu Akleh’s killing.

My Op-Ed:“There is nothing the Biden administration can do to bring my aunt back….. He won’t be able to return to me the person I considered not only my aunt, but my confidante, mentor, and my best friend.”#JusticeForShireen #ShireenAbuAkleh https://t.co/uMHYK9ftJ6 — Lina Abu Akleh (@LinaAbuAkleh) July 14, 2022

The family of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American citizen, also expressed anger over Biden’s visit and requested to meet him as part of his trip. It is understood that he rejected their demand, according to Al Jazeera.

Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian journalist, was killed on May 11 as she was covering Israeli raids on refugee camps in Jenin.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)