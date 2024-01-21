GAZA LIVE BLOG: Lapid: Free Prisoners, End War | Resistance Escalates in North | Israel Bombs Khan Yunis, Deir Al-Balah | Massacres in Jabaliya – DAY 107

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a first, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said plainly that Israel should be ready to free its prisoners in Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire agreement. His comment echoes those of other top Israeli officials. Netanyahu, however, is adamant, although he has no plan, neither for the war itself nor for the post-Gaza war. On the other hand, it seems that Gaza’s future is still squarely in the hands of the Palestinian people, especially those who continue to resist in Gaza. Knowing that the Palestinian Resistance is not isolated from the collective will of all Gazans, the Israeli army continued to bomb Palestinian cities, from Jabaliya to Khan Younis with complete impunity. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,927 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,388 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, January 21, 12:25 pm (GMT+2)

SAUDI FM (to CNN):

We are going through a difficult and dangerous time, and we are very concerned about the tension in the Red Sea. Tension in the Red Sea may get out of control, and we call for an end to the escalation.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes with heavy machine guns broke out in southern Gaza City between the Israeli occupation army and the Palestinian Resistance.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli security and political council agrees to transfer tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Battles raged between the Israeli army and the Palestinian resistance in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Missile bursts were fired from the northern Gaza Strip towards the cover areas.

Sunday, January 21, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli artillery shelling targeting eastern Ambulance teams could not reach the site of the bombing. Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli sniper bullets in the Al-Balad area in central Khan Yunis.

BRITISH DEFENSE MINISTER: There is no other clear solution, and the whole world agrees that the two-state solution is the best.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 25,105 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,681 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, January 21, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted a command center of the occupation army and took control of a reconnaissance plane.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli officers to impose a ceasefire in the north for two days, and if it is violated, southern Lebanon will be targeted with a strong attack.

CHANNEL 12: The occupation army changed its fighting style in Gaza and moved to target the center in its operations

Sunday, January 21, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

WSJ: Hamas possesses enough ammunition to strike Israel for several months.

Sunday, January 21, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying that the opposition supports any prisoner and detainee swap deal with the Palestinian Resistance, even if the exchange is a ceasefire agreement.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli gunboats bombed the coasts of the cities of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

