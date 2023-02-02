Palestinian Lives are in Peril, Amnesty International Says in New Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The human rights group Amnesty International issued a new report on Wednesday, one year after its comprehensive report on Israeli apartheid.

“Since the organization launched a major campaign against apartheid one year ago, Israeli forces have killed almost 220 Palestinians, including 35 in January 2023 alone,” Amnesty said in the statement, adding that the Israeli system of apartheid “is causing so much suffering and bloodshed”.

Amnesty also pointed out that “the international community’s failure to hold Israeli authorities to account for apartheid and other crimes has given them free rein to segregate, control and oppress Palestinians on a daily basis”.

“No state should be able to systematically flout international law, including binding UN Security Council resolutions, with impunity,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

However, according to the human rights group, “there is growing international recognition that Israeli authorities are committing apartheid.”

