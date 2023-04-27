Unidentified hackers have managed to hack the Facebook page of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening, and published verses from the Holy Quran, Israeli media reported.

The Anatolia news agency quoted the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth as saying that intruders succeeded in penetrating Netanyahu’s personal account on Facebook and published a video clip in which excerpts from the Quran are heard in Arabic, and in the background is a picture of a mosque.

The newspaper also indicated that the Israeli General Security Service (Shin Bet) opened an investigation into the incident.

Netanyahu: “we [Jews] are imbued with the mission of life, and they [Palestinians] are bathed in the lust of murder.” Hard to imagine anything more blatantly racist and dehumanizing. https://t.co/JmlxcLGLo2 — Khaled Elgindy (@elgindy_) April 25, 2023

The hacking of Netanyahu’s personal account coincided with the anniversary of the Nakba, the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by Zionist militias.

Earlier on Wednesday, a group calling itself “Anonymous Sudan” – through its account on the Telegram platform – said in a statement seen by Anadolu Agency that it had attacked a number of sites, including Haifa Port, the Ministry of Health, the General Security Service (Shin Bet), and the Ports Authority.

“Today we will focus entirely on Israel because of its celebration of the occupation of Palestine,” the group said Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the same group reportedly attacked 15 important Israeli websites, including the website of the official broadcasting company “Kan”, in addition to banks, telecommunications companies and government agencies, including the national water company “Mekorot”.

(AJ, AA, PC)