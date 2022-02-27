Israeli Authorities Force Palestinian Family to Demolish Home in Jerusalem

February 27, 2022 Blog, News
The Abu Sneineh family was forced to demolish their own home in Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA news agency)

Israeli municipal authorities on Saturday have forced a Palestinian family to demolish their home in occupied East Jerusalem, a local NGO reported.

In a statement, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said the Jerusalem Municipality forced the Abu Sneineh family to raze their home in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukaber, citing lack of a valid construction permit.

The demolition has left the family of six, including children, homeless.

According to the NGO, the Abu Sneineh family had previously been forced by Israeli authorities to demolish their home in the Ras al-Amud area in Jerusalem in 2015.

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes. Palestinians say the Israeli authorities rarely give construction permits to Palestinians in addition to the costly fees of the construction licenses.

Recently, the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem resorted to escalating self-demolition decisions in the occupied city to avoid international criticism of the demolitions.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

