Palestinian Minor Manasra Suffers from Psychological Disorder in Israeli Prison

Palestinian Ahmed Manasra is suffering from a psychological disorder due to isolation and harsh prison conditions since his detention in 2015, his family said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Manasra’s family stressed that he needs a proper and professional diagnosis, treatment with appropriate medications and an end to his isolation.

The family added that he was violently beaten when he was detained in 2015 at the age of 13, and he suffered a fracture in his skull.

His family, lawyers and human rights groups have tried to find out details of ailments. After much effort, a psychiatrist visited him and found that he suffers from a psychological disorder as a result of the violence, isolation and oppression he is subjected to in Israeli prisons.

The psychiatrist reiterated that his isolation in a narrow cell and being prevented from mixing with other prisoners was a major reason for his illness. He also needs access to outside space.

In the statement, the family condemned Israeli claims that Manasra is in isolation to protect him from adult prisoners, adding that his only source of suffering is the occupation and its actions against him.

Manasra was tried and indicted in Israeli military court for allegedly stabbing and wounding two Israelis near the illegal Jewish settlement of Pisgat Ze’ev in Occupied Jerusalem in 2015.

Manasra’s cousin, Hassan, 15, was killed on the spot, while the wounded Ahmad was tried in court as an adult.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)