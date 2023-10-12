Smiling in the Time of Genocide, Gaza Children Looking for Water – PHOTOS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The besieged Gaza Strip is facing a humanitarian crisis after Israel’s decision to cut water and electricity supplies.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said Monday that he had instructed authorities to cut water supply to the Gaza Strip.

“All the water supply pipes from Israel to the Gaza Strip have been disconnected,” Israel’s Channel 12 quoted Katz as saying.

The result is clear: Gaza is now facing what Adnan Abu Hasna, a UNRWA official, described, in an interview with the New York Times, as a “huge disaster”.

On Wednesday, Gaza’s power authority said that the sole power plant ran out of fuel, leaving the Strip without electricity.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)