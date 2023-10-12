Smiling in the Time of Genocide, Gaza Children Looking for Water – PHOTOS

October 12, 2023 Articles, Features, Images
Gaza is facing a humanitarian crisis following Israel's decision to cut water and electricity. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The besieged Gaza Strip is facing a humanitarian crisis after Israel’s decision to cut water and electricity supplies.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said Monday that he had instructed authorities to cut water supply to the Gaza Strip. 

“All the water supply pipes from Israel to the Gaza Strip have been disconnected,” Israel’s Channel 12 quoted Katz as saying.

The result is clear: Gaza is now facing what Adnan Abu Hasna, a UNRWA official, described, in an interview with the New York Times,  as a “huge disaster”.

On Wednesday, Gaza’s power authority said that the sole power plant ran out of fuel, leaving the Strip without electricity. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*