Palestinian Mother of Four Forced to Demolish Her Own House in Jerusalem

Israeli authorities forced a Palestinian woman to demolish her own house on Sunday, in the East Jerusalem village of Silwan, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem forced Nasreen Abu Tayeh to demolish her house, under the pretext that it was built without a permit.

The israeli regime orders Palestinian single mother-of-4 Nasreen Abu Tayeh to self-destroy her home in Batn al-Hawa in Silwan #SaveSilwan https://t.co/eXRr39c9cf — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) September 11, 2022

Abu Tayeh told WAFA that she was forced to demolish the house in which she lived along with her four orphaned children, in order to avoid paying high demolition costs to the Israeli municipality.

Israeli municipality rarely issues permits to Palestinian citizens in East Jerusalem, as a way to reduce their number by forcing them to leave.

