Palestinian Officials Hold Sit-in against Israel’s Ban of Palestine TV in Jerusalem

Top Palestinian officials, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, participated today in a sit-in outside the headquarters of the Palestine TV in Ramallah in protest of the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to ban the work of the TV in the occupied capital Jerusalem.

“The voice of Palestine TV is the voice of Jerusalem and the voice of all of Palestine and is the voice of freedom and national struggle. It is Israel that fights our geography and annexes our land systematically,” said Shtayyeh during the sit-in.

🎥Exclusive|| Palestine TV and Journalists Syndicate organized protest stand in Ramallah and Gaza in rejection of Israeli Occupation's decision to close Palestine TV office in Jerusalem for 4th time. Watch 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/fsaGWwg3PR — MSDR NEWS (@NewsMsdr) June 15, 2021

“We will face the ‘flag march’ that wants to undermine our national identity. They [the Israelis] believe that it will change the face of Jerusalem, but it will not change the face of this Palestinian city,” he said in reference to the so-called ‘flag march’ called for by settler nationalists and which is scheduled to take place today in occupied Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the General-Supervisor of the Official Media, Minister Ahmad Assaf, said the decision of the Israeli occupation to ban the work of the Palestine TV in Jerusalem will not prevent it from continuing its work.

Other officials who participated in the sit-in included Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Rawhi Fattouh and Sabri Saydam, two members of the PLO Executive Committee.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)