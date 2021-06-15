Netanyahu Refuses to Attend Bennet’s Inauguration

June 15, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: MathKnight, via Wikimedia Commons)

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to attend the inauguration of his successor Naftali Bennett, Israeli media reported yesterday. Bennett’s government won a narrow 60-59 vote of confidence in the Knesset on Sunday.

Likud leader Netanyahu is now the leader of the opposition in the parliament. The one-time mentor of Bennet is convinced that the new government will not last long. He has promised that he will be back in office “soon”.

In his maiden speech as prime minister, Bennett said, “We will forge forward on that which we agree — and there is much we agree on, transport, education and so on — and what separates us we will leave to the side.” He was heckled on several occasions while he spoke.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.