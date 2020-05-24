PHOTOS: Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza attended the special Eid prayers held in Gaza City on May 24.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, worshippers throughout the besieged Strip flocked to mosques while wearing their protective masks and practicing social distancing, to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Gaza Strip has been under a hermetic Israeli-Egyptian siege, and it’s still reeling under the impact of several Israeli wars that destroyed much of the tiny Strip’s infrastructures and severely damaged its electric generators.

Walking in the streets of Gaza today, I was encouraged by the undefeated spirit by the people of this place who use every occasion to claim a degree of normalcy in their lives.

(The Palestine Chronicle)