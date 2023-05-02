Palestinian Prisoners Committee Demands Justice following Adnan’s Death in Israeli Prison (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan on Tuesday, The Palestinian Prisoners Committee organized a protest in front of the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza.

Almost every day, protesters came to this very spot demanding freedom for Adnan and other Palestinian prisoners. This is the first time they returned following Adnan’s death.

The participants raised pictures and banners of Adnan and other prisoners, calling for the trial of Israeli leaders in front of the International Criminal Court.

Ahmed al-Mudallal, a leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, said during a press conference that this is a crime committed with premeditation by the Israeli occupation, which will not go unnoticed.

Dr. Ismail Radwan, a leader in the Hamas movement, also held the occupation fully responsible for what he described as the heinous crime of assassinating Adnan.

Adnan, who became an icon of Palestinian resistance to Israeli detention policies, died in prison early on Tuesday after an 87-day hunger strike.

Israeli prison administration reported that Adnan was found unconscious in his isolation room at the Ramleh prison and was then pronounced dead at the Assaf Harofeh hospital.

The 44-year-old, from the town of Arraba, in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, was detained on February 5 and immediately went on hunger strike in protest against his illegal detention.

Adnan has undergone 5 other hunger strikes starting in 2012. Since then, he had spent 8 years in Israeli prisons, without being charged.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)