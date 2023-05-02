EU Urges ‘Transparent Investigation’ into Death of Palestinian Prisoner Khader Adnan

The European Union called on Israeli authorities on Tuesday to investigate the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, Anadolu News Agency reported.

“The European Union has engaged with Israeli authorities on the case of Mr. Adnan, including the Ministry of Health, to inquire the Israeli state about his condition,” Peter Stano, the European Commission’s lead spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, told reporters.

Stano stressed that Adnan died protesting his “indictment of incitement and affiliation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad”.

The EU calls for a “transparent investigation on the circumstances that led to his death,” Stano said.

He reiterated the EU’s general position, demanding all countries respect international human rights obligations towards prisoners.

Stano also underlined that the EU urges all parties “to prevent escalation in an already volatile situation” following “the calls for retaliation by Palestinian armed groups”.

Adnan, a prominent Islamic Jihad group figure, died in prison earlier on Tuesday after an 87-day hunger strike against his detention.

(MEMO, PC)