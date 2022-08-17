EU Officials Visit War-Devastated Gaza, Donate 97 Million Euro to UNRWA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The European Union representative in Palestine, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, signed an agreement with the United Nations refugee agency in Palestine, UNRWA, where the EU pledged 97 million euros towards the agency’s operations.

The agreement was signed during Kühn von Burgsdorff’s visit to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Along with other EU officials, Kühn von Burgsdorff visited an UNRWA-run school in the Shati Refugee Camp, UNRWA-run clinics and other facilities.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters that UNRWA is grateful as the EU remains one of UNRWA’s most trusted supporters and strategic partners in 2022.

The EU’s funds come at a critical time for UNRWA, which is struggling under lack of funding and growing US-Israeli pressures. ‘

For his part, Kühn von Burgsdorff spoke about Gaza’s continued suffering because of 15 years of Israeli siege and economic blockade.

Kühn von Burgsdorff also said that his visit and those by EU members was meant to show solidarity with the victims of the latest war and to provide support for Palestinian refugees.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)