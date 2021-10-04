Palestinian Prisoners Launch Week of Protests against Israeli Restrictions

Palestinian activists held two separate protests in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners and in commemoration of Arab Prisoners Day. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons started a week of protests on Sunday against the continuous restrictions imposed on them by the Israeli prison authority, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) reported.

In a statement, the PPC said that the dialogue between Palestinian prisoners and the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) has yielded no results; therefore, prisoners are taking action and will decide on Friday if they should escalate their protest, according to The Middle East Monitor.

Since six Palestinians escaped from Israel’s high-security Gilboa Prison last month, Israeli authorities have imposed punitive measures on the remaining detainees.

Prison authorities raided cells, attacked detainees, moved them to other prisons, separated them, isolated some, and denied them certain rights, including family visits and buying essentials from the canteen, MEMO reported.

