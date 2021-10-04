Palestinian Prisoners Launch Week of Protests against Israeli Restrictions

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons started a week of protests on Sunday against the continuous restrictions imposed on them by the Israeli prison authority, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) reported.

Palestinian prisoners start week of protests against Israel prison restrictions https://t.co/mNFhFnNyws — Joe Catron (@jncatron) October 4, 2021

In a statement, the PPC said that the dialogue between Palestinian prisoners and the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) has yielded no results; therefore, prisoners are taking action and will decide on Friday if they should escalate their protest, according to The Middle East Monitor.

Since six Palestinians escaped from Israel’s high-security Gilboa Prison last month, Israeli authorities have imposed punitive measures on the remaining detainees.

Seven Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation jails continue their open hunger strike in protest of their unfair administrative detention without a charge or trial. The longest hunger-striker is Kayed Fasfous, as he has been on hunger strike for 82 days.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/liBZdLH89S — ReHan 𓂆🇵🇸 (@Rehan_Alfarra98) October 4, 2021

Prison authorities raided cells, attacked detainees, moved them to other prisons, separated them, isolated some, and denied them certain rights, including family visits and buying essentials from the canteen, MEMO reported.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)