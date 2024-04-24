A Commitment to Peace: Jamaica Officially Recognizes State of Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Jamaica decided on Tuesday to officially recognize the State of Palestine, following discussions in the Cabinet the previous day, the Anadolu news agency reported.

In a press release, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith expressed Jamaica’s continued support for a two-state solution as the most viable path towards resolving the longstanding conflict.

“Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the longstanding (Israeli-Palestinian) conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and uphold the dignity and rights of Palestinians,” Johnson Smith said, adding that “by recognizing the State of Palestine, Jamaica strengthens its advocacy towards a peaceful solution”.

The minister stated that Jamaica’s decision aligns with its strong adherence to the principles outlined in the Charter of the United Nations, which prioritize mutual respect, peaceful coexistence among nations, and the right to self-determination for all peoples.

Johnson Smith also reiterated Jamaica’s support for a ceasefire and for ensuring access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

With this decision, Jamaica joins the ranks of approximately 140 UN member states and 11 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that have recognized the State of Palestine.

These countries include Ecuador, Egypt, India, Iceland, Romania, Poland, Burundi, Thailand, Tanzania, Iraq, Sweden, Russia, Guyana, Haiti, Suriname, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.

Twelve member states of the CARICOM voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution that supported “the ongoing efforts of the UN towards a two-state solution as the best way to achieve comprehensive peace, security and tranquility between Israel and Palestine.”

“The ongoing harsh conditions under which the Palestinians live in veritable colonialism and Israel’s sense of insecurity will contribute to a cycle of violence until those realities are definitively addressed,” CARICOM said in a statement.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,262 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,229 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

