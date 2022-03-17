Palestinian Prisoners to Start Open-Ended Hunger Strike to Protest Prison Measures

March 17, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian activists show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Palestinian prisoners’ movement announced on Wednesday that prisoners will embark on an open-ended hunger strike starting March 25 in protest of the prisons’ administration’s escalated measures against them.

“In light of the intransigence of the occupation’s prison administration and the failure to respond to our demands to stop its measures against us, we will continue our battle to the end to obtain our rights and freedom,” the movement said in a statement.

In this context, it added, the Supreme National Emergency Committee decided to start an open hunger strike on March 25 until the prisoners’ legitimate demands are met.

The movement stressed that the battle continues and will not stop unless the Palestinian land and people are liberated, calling on the Palestinian masses and factions to support them in this battle.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*