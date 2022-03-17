Palestinian Prisoners to Start Open-Ended Hunger Strike to Protest Prison Measures

The Palestinian prisoners’ movement announced on Wednesday that prisoners will embark on an open-ended hunger strike starting March 25 in protest of the prisons’ administration’s escalated measures against them.

“In light of the intransigence of the occupation’s prison administration and the failure to respond to our demands to stop its measures against us, we will continue our battle to the end to obtain our rights and freedom,” the movement said in a statement.

🔴 Palestinian prisoners currently in Israeli prisons announced on Wednesday that they would begin an open hunger strike on March 25, next Friday, according to Palestinian media. https://t.co/j8RkRAQY3Y — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 16, 2022

In this context, it added, the Supreme National Emergency Committee decided to start an open hunger strike on March 25 until the prisoners’ legitimate demands are met.

The movement stressed that the battle continues and will not stop unless the Palestinian land and people are liberated, calling on the Palestinian masses and factions to support them in this battle.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)