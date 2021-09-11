Two more of the six Gilboa prison freedom fighters who broke out of prison on Monday have been caught this morning by the Israeli occupation forces hours after two others were caught last night, according to Israeli reports.

The remaining two of the six prisoners who escaped from Gilboa on Monday remain at large.

“israel” Captures two more of the Six #Palestinian Heroes that escaped “israeli” prison last week—Mohammad Arda and Zakaria Al-Zubaidi, near Al Tur mountain in northern occupied #Palestine. 😔 Allah yehmeehum 🤲🥺#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/I7pCjlhodj — Aliya Hasan🇵🇸🇾🇪❤️✌️ (@AliyaHasan_) September 11, 2021

The reports identified the two who were captured this morning as Zakaria Zubeidi, 46, from Jenin refugee camp, and Mohammad Arda, 39, from Arraba town near Jenin.

BREAKING: Two more Palestinian escapees have been captured by Israeli forces in the early hours of Saturday morning. The latest escapees to be captured are Zakaria Zubeidi & Mohammed al-Arida, leaving two remaining at large. pic.twitter.com/j4iBzYxwd6 — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) September 11, 2021

The two were found near Shibli town in Mount Tabor area in the lower Galilee.

The other two captured earlier near Nazareth in the north of the country were identified as Mahmoud Arda, 46, also from Arraba town, and YaKub Qadri, 49, from Bier al-Basha, near Jenin.

In light of the capture of 2 of the 6 escaped Palestinian political prisoners by the Israeli police in Nazareth, Al-Haq warns of potential illegal punishment & torture agianst them, as part of Israel’s ongoing, systematic and arbitrary policy of suppressing Palestinian resistance — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) September 10, 2021

The two other freedom fighters who remain at large are Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Nfeiat, both also from the Jenin area.

Israel waged a massive manhunt following confirmation of the escape to the six prisoners from the heavily fortified Gilboa prison in the north of Israel after digging a tunnel from their cell to outside the prison wall.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)