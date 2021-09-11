WATCH: Two More Palestinian Political Prisoners Caught by Israeli Occupation Forces

A picture showing the violent assault of Zakaria Zubeidi at the hands of Israeli forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two more of the six Gilboa prison freedom fighters who broke out of prison on Monday have been caught this morning by the Israeli occupation forces hours after two others were caught last night, according to Israeli reports.

The remaining two of the six prisoners who escaped from Gilboa on Monday remain at large.

The reports identified the two who were captured this morning as Zakaria Zubeidi, 46, from Jenin refugee camp, and Mohammad Arda, 39, from Arraba town near Jenin.

The two were found near Shibli town in Mount Tabor area in the lower Galilee.

The other two captured earlier near Nazareth in the north of the country were identified as Mahmoud Arda, 46, also from Arraba town, and YaKub Qadri, 49, from Bier al-Basha, near Jenin.

The two other freedom fighters who remain at large are Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Nfeiat, both also from the Jenin area.

Israel waged a massive manhunt following confirmation of the escape to the six prisoners from the heavily fortified Gilboa prison in the north of Israel after digging a tunnel from their cell to outside the prison wall.

