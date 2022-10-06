Israeli Authorities Sell Palestinian Palestinian Farmer’s Equipment after Stealing It

The Israeli occupation authorities have sold a Palestinian farmer’s equipment after it was stolen from his farm in the occupied Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Suleiman Bani Odeh was told by the Israeli authorities that they had sold the two water tankers taken from him two months ago. The items were sold at a public auction.

Human rights activist Aref Daraghmeh explained that the military authorities impose extortionate fines that the owners of “confiscated” property cannot pay, in order to sell the property at auction.

Israeli occupation forces sold on Wednesday the confiscated equipment from the Palestinian farmer Suleiman Bani Odeh, from Ras Al-Ahmar area in the northern Jordan Valley, by public auction. pic.twitter.com/iVgDeHdI6g — Days Of Palestine (@days_palestine) October 5, 2022

This, he pointed out, is all part of the illegal settlers’ efforts to force Palestinians out of the area. The ethnic cleansing of the people of occupied Palestine is ongoing.

Israeli soldiers regularly shoot at and destroy agricultural land in the area causing considerable damage to crops and preventing farmers from working their fields. Moreover, occupation forces spray toxic substances to kill crops and force the farmers off their land.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)