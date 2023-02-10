Palestinian Solidarity Events with Victims of Deadly Earthquake Held in Occupied Territories (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian children took part in one of several solidarity events with the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria that were organized throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

More than 20,000 people have been killed by the earthquakes that struck Southern Turkiye and Northern Syria on Monday.

According to Palestinian sources, over 70 Palestinians were killed as a result of the deadly quake, many of whom are war refugees.

“The Palestinian people have internalized the principles of solidarity because of their long suffering under Israeli military occupation,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud said.

“Watching the disastrous consequences of the earthquake is a painful reminder of what Palestinians are going through, though the cause of Palestinian suffering is Israel’s frequent wars, not natural disasters,” Baroud added.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)