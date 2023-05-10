Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Israeli Military Attacks on Gaza

The Arab League is set to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu News Agency reported.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and 37 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Strip, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

In a statement, the Palestinian delegate to the Arab League, Muhannad Al-Aklouk, said the meeting will look into the provision of international protection for the Palestinian people against Israeli attacks.

According to the Egyptian state news agency, MENA, the emergency meeting will be held upon a request from Egypt, Palestine, and Jordan.

Israeli warplanes launched fresh airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 127 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year.

(PC, MEMO)