Palestinian Students Begin High School Exam Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Around 78,400 high-school students in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip began on Saturday their final exams under precautions against the novel coronavirus.

In Gaza, Zeyad Thabet, director-general of the ministry of education, told a news briefing that his ministry prepared 50 additional classrooms and each classroom has 15 seats for 15 students.

Photojournalist, Fawzi Mahmoud visited a Gaza high school today and took these photos.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, Palestine Chronicle. Text: Xinhua)