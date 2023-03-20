Palestinian Teachers Continue Strike in Spite of PA Government Threats

Hundreds of Palestinian teachers demonstrate outside the office of the Palestinian Authority's Prime Minister in Ramallah. (Photo: via QNN)

Palestinian teachers reiterated on Sunday that they will not give in to Palestinian Authority government threats to end their strike and insisted on escalating their protests, Quds Press reported.

The Teachers’ Movement stressed it did not accept the PA government’s initiative and called for staging a major sit-in in front of the Ministry of Education in Ramallah.

In a statement, the Teachers’ Union warned that they would not invigilate or mark secondary school exam papers.

“No one is able to bring the Palestinian teacher on his knees,” the statement said, “even through inciting against him.”

The statement added that attempts to end the strike by threatening teachers with losing their jobs will not force them to return to work.

The statement of the Teachers’ Movement reiterated: “The strike will not end unless the government has met our demands.”

Palestinian teachers in the occupied West Bank have been on strike for three months demanding the government pay them their full salaries and increase their pay by 15 percent.

