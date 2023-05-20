Palestinian Teenager Injured by Israeli Occupation Forces near Jenin

A 16-year-old Palestinian teenager was shot and injured on Saturday by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Barta’a military checkpoint, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) in Jenin said in a statement that Bashar Suleiman Tu’ma, 16, was shot by Israeli occupation soldiers and injured in the leg as he approached the Israeli military checkpoint.

The teenager was briefly detained by the Israeli occupation army in the aftermath of the incident before he was handed over to Palestinian medical personnel a few minutes later.

Tu’ma was rushed to the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin for medical treatment.

At least 151 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces and many more injured since the beginning of this year, including 33 in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

(WAFA, PC)