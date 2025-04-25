Palestinian Teenager Shot and Killed, Several Detained in West Bank Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The latest killing follows that of a 12-year-old child in the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin, on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed after being shot in the chest by Israeli occupation forces on Friday during a raid on the town of Salem, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Abdul Khaleq Jbour was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to resuscitate him, but he was later pronounced dead, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Breaking | Palestinian youth Abdelkhaleq Musab Jbour was reported shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on Salem village, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/qTbNvmsP4t — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 25, 2025

His killing follows that of a 12-year-old child in the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin, on Wednesday. Mahmoud Mithqal Ali Abu al-Haijja was shot with live ammunition fired by Israeli forces, the Ministry of Health said.

Freed Detainees Arrested

In the early hours of Friday, scores of Palestinians were detained in Israeli military raids across the occupied West Bank, including former detainees and a 14-year-old child.

Among those detained were four prisoners from Qalqilya released in Israel’s recent prisoner exchange deal with Hamas. The detainees are Sameh Shobaki, Maysara Afana, Abdullah Walweel, and prisoner Margaret Al-Ra’i, Al Jazeera’s Arabic news site reported. Al-Ra’i is a worker with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, according to reports.

The mother of Palestinian detainee Islam Al-Qaran from Jenin refugee camp, the occupied West Bank, recounts the moment Israeli occupation forces stormed their home in the camp, beating her children and arresting Islam. pic.twitter.com/Aj7zjDK9eL — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 25, 2025

In the west of Jenin, Israeli occupation forces detained the father and brother of released prisoner Sultan Khalouf from the town of Burqin, west of Jenin, Al Jazeera reported, citing the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. This is reportedly the third time his father was arrested in three weeks.

Two weeks ago, the report added, Israeli forces also arrested his wife, Nabila Khalouf, and released her the following day, according to the agency.

Youth Beaten, Detained

Israeli occupation forces also arrested four Palestinians from the village of Qaffin, north of Tulkarm, and one Palestinian from the village of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin.

In the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, Israeli occupation forces arrested 14-year-old Ahmad Khaled Al-Alami on Thursday night. He was severely beaten and taken to an unknown location.

Breaking | Israeli occupation forces arrest a Palestinian youth during their ongoing invasion of Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/OSF2TIil5v — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 25, 2025

Two youths, Izz Al-Din Karaja and Aws Imad Al-Tawi,l from the village of Deir Bazi’, west of Ramallah, were also detained in the Ein Bubin area on Thursday night.

Israeli forces also raided the villages of Burqin and Yamoun, west of Jenin, and the city of Nablus early Friday morning.

🟡 NEW: The Israeli army is installing iron gates at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp, a measure not seen since the Second Intifada. The gates intensify movement restrictions, further denying the inhabitants their right to return to their homes and property. pic.twitter.com/ICEhuEhsKF — red. (@redstreamnet) April 23, 2025

WAFA reported that the army stormed the city at dawn, targeting the Fatayer and Taawun streets. Several homes were raided and searched during the incursion.

No detentions were reported as a result of the incursion, WAFA reported.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers on Friday uprooted several olive saplings and vandalized Palestinian property in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to WAFA.

Osama Makhamra, a local activist, said the settlers targeted land belonging to the al-Hathalin family in the village of Umm al-Khair, uprooting olive saplings and destroying the surrounding fence.

Violent Settler Mob invaded South Hebron, tearing out olive saplings & destroying agriculture in Masafer Yatta, West Bank. pic.twitter.com/QCofihLvMG — Mats Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) April 25, 2025

In a separate incident, settlers released livestock into cultivated farmland owned by the al-Shawahin family in nearby Wadi al-Jawaya area, causing significant damage to the crops, the agency reported.

These incidents take place amid increasing tensions and repeated settler attacks in the region, as residents of Masafer Yatta continue to face Israeli threats to their homes and livelihoods.

Colonial Israeli settlers provocatively dance after storming the village of Kifl Hares in northern Salfit, this evening. pic.twitter.com/DUzOSlXidR — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) April 24, 2025

On Thursday night, thousands of settlers stormed the town of Kifl Haris, north of Salfit, under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation forces, WAFA reported.

The report noted that Israeli forces broke into the town in advance, blocking the movement of local residents in preparation for the settlers’ incursion. Shortly after, large groups of settlers poured into the town to perform Talmudic rituals at Islamic shrines inside the town, it added.

Four Shot and Injured

Four Palestinians were injured, including three by live ammunition, and two others were detained during an Israeli military raid on the towns of Idhna and Dura in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Thursday evening.

WAFA reported that Israeli forces stormed the town of Idhna, opening fire with live rounds and launching tear gas canisters at residents. Three Palestinians were shot in the lower limbs, with one reported to be in critical condition.

In a terror attack early this morning, Israeli settlers vandalized olive saplings belonging to Palestinian farmers in the village of Umm Al-Kheir, in the Masafer Yatta region, south of Hebron. The area is frequently targeted by settler attacks under Israeli army cover, aiming to… pic.twitter.com/cfsphtOr2J — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 25, 2025

A fourth person sustained injuries and bruises after he was beaten and assaulted by Israeli soldiers in the town. All four were transported by medical teams to a nearby hospital for treatment, the report noted.

Meanwhile, in the town of Dura, Israeli forces detained two young men during a separate raid. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

(PC, WAFA, AJA)