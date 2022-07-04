Palestinian Teenager Shot by Israeli Forces Succumbs to Wounds

A Palestinian teenager died on Sunday after being shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank a day earlier, The New Arab reported.

The 18-year-old was identified as Kamel Alawnah by the Palestinian health ministry, which said he “succumbed to wounds from live fire by the occupation (Israeli army) in the abdomen and hand in Jenin.”

From the funeral of the young Palestinian man Kamel Alawnah (19 y/old) who was shot by the Israeli occupation forces yesterday near Jaba’, southwest of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/3lHjw3G6WO — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) July 3, 2022

A Palestinian medical source told AFP that Alawnah was wounded in Jaba, a village in the Jenin governorate of the northern West Bank.

Alawnah was a high school student about to finish his exams and wanted to be a journalist, his family told The New Arab.

Forty-nine Palestinians have been killed since late March across Israel and the Palestinian territories.

On July 3, 2022, mourners attend the funeral of Pales*tinian teenager Kamel Alawnah in the West Bank community of Jaba, which is located north of Jenin. According to Pales*tinian medical sources, pic.twitter.com/WKQa0Sg6wJ — Al Shabab Radio English SRE (@AlshababRadio) July 4, 2022

They include Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who according to the United Nations, was killed by Israeli army fire while covering a military raid in Jenin.

It comes as Israeli security forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank, including in and around Jenin.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)