Resistance Icon Zakaria Zubeidi Obtains Master’s Degree while in Prison

Sameera, daughter of Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, receives her father's graduation certificate from Birzeit University. (Photo: via Birzeit University)

Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi successfully obtained a Master’s degree from the West Bank’s Birzeit University last week, Arabi21 reported.

Zubeidi, who is one of six political prisoners who escaped from Israel’s Gilboa prison in September last year, received his degree in Contemporary Arab Studies, according to Arabi21.

Due to his detention, his daughter Sameera said that she received her father’s certificate on his behalf, according to a post on Facebook.

Zubeidi is a former leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin, as well as the co-founder of the Jenin Freedom Theatre. His brother, Daoud Zubeidi, succumbed to injuries caused by Israeli forces during a raid on a Jenin refugee camp, last May.

Zubeidi is widely considered an icon of the Palestinian cause due to his participation in the Second Intifada as a teenager.

Zubeidi is currently detained without trial, according to Arabi21.

