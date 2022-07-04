Resistance Icon Zakaria Zubeidi Obtains Master’s Degree while in Prison

Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi successfully obtained a Master’s degree from the West Bank’s Birzeit University last week, Arabi21 reported.

Zubeidi, who is one of six political prisoners who escaped from Israel’s Gilboa prison in September last year, received his degree in Contemporary Arab Studies, according to Arabi21.

Due to his detention, his daughter Sameera said that she received her father’s certificate on his behalf, according to a post on Facebook.

Watch Israeli soldiers trying to prevent the Palestinian prisoner, Zakaria Zubeidi, from raising the victory sign. pic.twitter.com/FJKXS8LI82 — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) October 24, 2021

Zubeidi is a former leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin, as well as the co-founder of the Jenin Freedom Theatre. His brother, Daoud Zubeidi, succumbed to injuries caused by Israeli forces during a raid on a Jenin refugee camp, last May.

Zubeidi is widely considered an icon of the Palestinian cause due to his participation in the Second Intifada as a teenager.

The unfinished war of Zakaria Zubeidi | Article by: Dr Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/Yh9CrBmh1c — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) September 22, 2021

Zubeidi is currently detained without trial, according to Arabi21.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)