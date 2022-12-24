Palestinian Toddler Injured in Settler Attack near Nablus

An 18-month-old female Palestinian toddler was injured Friday evening in an attack by Jewish settlers on her family’s car in the village of Usarin, near the occupied West Bank city Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses said that a group of Jewish settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles near the village, injuring an 18-month-old toddler while she was inside her family’s car along with her parents.

Other vehicles sustained damages in the attack.

Acts of violence and vandalism by Jewish settlers against Palestinians and their property are commonplace in the West Bank and are rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are more than 600,000 Israeli settlers illegally occupying portions of the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)