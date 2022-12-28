Palestinian Woman Injured by Israeli Gunfire near Jenin

December 28, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers maintain a shoot-and-kill policy. (Photo: via QNN)

A Palestinian woman sustained injuries from Israeli army gunfire on Wednesday, in the town of Jaba’, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and security sources confirmed that the heavily-armed Israeli soldiers raided the northern West Bank town and opened fire at a 39-year-old woman in front of her family house, hitting her with a round in her foot.

The casualty was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

UN Middle East Envoy Tor Wennesland recently reported that 2022 is “on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since … 2005.” The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that at least 167 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*