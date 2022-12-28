Palestinian Woman Injured by Israeli Gunfire near Jenin

A Palestinian woman sustained injuries from Israeli army gunfire on Wednesday, in the town of Jaba’, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and security sources confirmed that the heavily-armed Israeli soldiers raided the northern West Bank town and opened fire at a 39-year-old woman in front of her family house, hitting her with a round in her foot.

The casualty was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

UN Middle East Envoy Tor Wennesland recently reported that 2022 is “on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since … 2005.” The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that at least 167 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)