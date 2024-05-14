All-Out War – Resistance Roundup – Day 221

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several videos were published by Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza, showing fighters targeting and blowing up Israeli tanks and other military vehicles.

In the one video, described by Al-Qassam Brigades as a complex operation, several Palestinian fighters were seen detonating an Israeli tank from zero distance, and another targeting a tank using Yassin-105.

When the fighters retreated safely back into a tunnel, a loud explosion was heard above ground, to which the fighters responded by chanting God is Great.

Al-Qassam said that in one operation, it killed seven Israeli soldiers from zero distance in Jabaliya, which has been one of the main theaters of fighting in recent days.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist infantry carrier and tank with two Shuath explosive devices in the Al-Salam neighborhood area, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombed enemy forces stationed inside the Rafah land crossing in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist infantry carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, leaving its crew between dead and injured, and helicopters land to evacuate them in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the Rafah land crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Translation Notes:

0:13 – Camera 1

0:32 – Camera 2

0:45 – "Say 'O Lord.'"

0:51 – "Come on, go. Say 'O Lord.'"

0:54 – "O Lord. Allah is the… pic.twitter.com/8YEt0UgHWl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard Asqalan with a barrage of rockets in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians. “Al-Qassam fighters blew up a previously booby-trapped home on a special Zionist force, causing its members to be killed and wounded, on George Street east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell behind the Al-Tabaeen Mosque, east of the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells on Abu Al-Aish Street in Jabalia Camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier and a Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with a Shuath explosive device east of Jabalia Camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Abu Zeitoun area of Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters blew up a previously booby-trapped tunnel entrance where a Zionist engineering force attempted to enter, resulting in deaths and injuries among the force’s members, near the Al-Quds station east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the combat axes east of the city of Rafah. Translation notes: 0:12 – Executing a complex operation against enemy soldiers and vehicles.

0:19 – The first Shuath… pic.twitter.com/rpA1Nf9gH5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombed a Howitzer artillery positioned in the northeastern Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades snipeD a Zionist soldier on the axis of advance east of the city of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, and confirmed that he was directly wounded. “IOF helicopters are landing east of Rafah under the cover of smoke bombs and bombing to transport dead and wounded soldiers following fierce battles with the resistance, according to press sources. “We detonated an explosive device on a Zionist troop carrier on the axis of advance in the Brazilian neighborhood, and our fighters engaged in fierce clashes with an enemy infantry force on George Street in Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy vehicles penetrating east of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell northeast of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. “We engaged in an armed clash with a special Zionist force that we lured into a home on Salah al-Din Street in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy forces stationed inside the Rafah land crossing, southeast of the city of Rafah, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades attack the advancing forces in the north of the Central Governorate near the Wadi Gaza Bridge, with mortar shells.

As the Palestinian Resistance continued to reclaim control over most of northern Gaza, the Israeli military is being forced to fight on several fronts. News reports coming from Gaza indicate that fighting is taking place in Jabaliya and Zaytoun, in the north, and Rafah in the… pic.twitter.com/Rl91O4TFdZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

“In a complex operation at the end of the School Street in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters targeted a special Zionist force that had barricaded itself inside one of the houses with an anti-personnel shell. Immediately after the soldiers evacuated to the lower part of the house, they were targeted with an anti-personnel Ra’adiya explosive device, resulting in them being killed and wounded. “Shortly after, a number of our fighters advanced towards the house and detonated an anti-personnel explosive at the entrance of the house, causing additional deaths and injuries among the soldiers. As an armored Zionist force advanced to rescue the wounded and retrieve the dead, our fighters targeted a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and blew up another Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive. “Al-Qassam fighters seized a Zionist drone that was carrying out an intelligence mission west of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Saraya Al-Quds, targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with two anti-tank shells near the Shafut junction in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bomb the Zionist forces penetrating the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard an enemy command headquarters on the Netzarim axis with heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

'Take the one in the back, I will take the one in the middle' a Palestinian fighter is heard telling another before they aim and shoot the Yassin 105 shells towards Israeli tanks advancing somewhere in northern Gaza. This was only one of many such scenes, likely the highest… pic.twitter.com/gA8yqGkLBe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“At 10:15 AM our fighters were able to lure a large, private force into a complex and elaborate ambush on Souq Al-Dhahab Street and finish it off from point-blank range with appropriate weapons, high-explosive engineering charges, and TBG shells. “Our fighters were able to detonate a Barq (lightning) explosive device in a D9 bulldozer at exactly 3 am in the Abu Zeitoun area in the Jabalia military camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “We bombarded the military gatherings and infiltrating vehicles of the Zionist enemy in the vicinity of the Rafah crossing with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “At exactly 11:00 AM, our fighters sniped a Zionist soldier barricaded in one of the “buildings behind the Abu Zeitoun Schools, Jabalia Camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. “We bombarded with a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells, advancing enemy soldiers and vehicles around the eastern cemetery in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah. “We bombarded an infantry force with a barrage of regular 60 caliber mortar shells along Abu Al-Aish Street, leaving the force killed and wounded.

In this just-released video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen sniping an Israeli soldier from the engineering unit east of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/ug3wblXi1t — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

“1:30 PM: Saraya Al-Quds direct a rocket barrage towards “Sderot” in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our people. “We bombed the locations of the Zionist enemy’s vehicles and soldiers east of Jabalia with regular 60 caliber mortar shells. “We bombed with heavy-caliber mortar shells a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the “Netzarim” axis, causing direct hits. “Our fighters fought fierce clashes with machine guns and tandem shells with a special Zionist unit that barricaded themselves inside a residential apartment east of Jabalia, and we left them between dead and wounded. “We targeted, with Barq (lightning-type) anti-personnel bombs, a Zionist force holed up inside a residential apartment on Abu Al-Aish Street in the Jabalia camp. “We bombed with a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells a gathering of vehicles in Block 2 of the Jabalia camp. “We bombarded the military gatherings in the vicinity of Mazaya in Jabalia camp with a barrage of standard 60 caliber mortar shells. “We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Ibn Tayma Mosque in the Brazilian neighborhood, east of Rafah, with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “We engaged in an armed clash with a special Zionist force that we lured into a home on Salah al-Din Street in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “We shot down a Zionist Evo Max drone in the sky east of Khan Younis and took control of it. “We bombed a position of enemy soldiers and vehicles on the “Netzarim” axis with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Our fighters detonated a Barq explosive on a Merkava tank at exactly 2:00 PM in the Abu Zeitoun area in the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

The Resistance has succeeded in reorganizing its forces in northern Gaza, and it’s now repelling Israeli attacks at several fronts, including the Jabaliya and Zaytoun axes. Meanwhile the battle in Rafah is intensifying, as Palestinian Resistance is targeting invading troops in… pic.twitter.com/zFkTexAcru — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 13, 2024

“Our fighters targeted a Merkava vehicle with a tandem shell behind Block 2 east of Jabalia camp. “We bombed enemy soldiers and vehicles behind the eastern cemetery in Rafah with standard 60 caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 14-05-2024, targeted three consecutive targets belonging to it with rocket weapons, which are its launch base that was destroyed and the balloon escaped from it, the control mechanism was completely destroyed, and its management crew was directly hit, resulting in deaths and injuries among them. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 14-05-2024, targeted buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Malikiyah settlement with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:15 PM on Tuesday, 14-05-2024, targeted buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the “Avivim” settlement with appropriate weapons.

HEZBOLLAH: An Israeli military observation balloon was shot down inside Lebanese territory by missiles fired by Hezbollah. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/fPpE8LFsDc pic.twitter.com/gUpMNhWAxX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:00 PM on Tuesday, 14-05-2024, targeted the headquarters of the 801st Brigade in the Maale Golani Barracks with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:50 PM on Tuesday, 14-05-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)