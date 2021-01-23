Several People Injured in Explosion in Northern Gaza

January 23, 2021
Massive destruction at a house in the northern Gaza city due to an accidental explosion. (Photo: via Social Media)

Several people this morning received various injuries in an explosion in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The explosion occurred in a local house, which was totally destroyed when a bomb was detonated in yet unclear circumstances leaving at least 15 people injured, mostly light to moderate.

An investigation was opened into the reason for the explosion.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

*