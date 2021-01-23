Several People Injured in Explosion in Northern Gaza

Several people this morning received various injuries in an explosion in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

#Palestine– An explosion heard in the #Gaza Strip Saturday morning has reportedly left 21 people injured.

The cause of the blast, which occurred inside a building located in Beit Hanoun in the northern part of the coastal enclave, remains unknown.

The explosion occurred in a local house, which was totally destroyed when a bomb was detonated in yet unclear circumstances leaving at least 15 people injured, mostly light to moderate.

An investigation was opened into the reason for the explosion.

