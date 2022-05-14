Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jerusalem

A 23-year-old Palestinian succumbed to his wounds on Saturday, after being shot in the head by a rubber-coated metal bullet fired by Israeli occupation forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on April 22, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Walid al-Sharif, a resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, has died in the hospital after being in a coma since his injury, according to his brother Abdul Rahman.

The holy martyr Walid al-Sharif, the moment he was arrested after being shot by the occupation forces while defending the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on the third Friday of Ramadan.*😥🤬#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/eUVpKaClAX — Walaaaaa Mohamad🇵🇸Gaza🇵🇸 (@Walaaaa16259156) May 14, 2022

Israeli forces arrested al-Sharif after shooting him, exacerbating his injury before he was taken to hospital.

Al-Sharif was injured on the third Friday of Ramadan when Israeli occupation forces attacked the Palestinian worshippers injuring 152 people and detaining more than 500 others.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)