Illegal Jewish Settlement Submits Petition to Resume Building in East Jerusalem

The municipal council of the illegal Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim has submitted a petition to implement a building scheme in East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.

According to Israel Hayom newspaper, the council filed a petition to the Jerusalem District Court to resume building in the E1 area, linking occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The petition is reportedly aimed at putting pressure on Israeli political parties, which are currently conducting consultations to form a new right-wing government.

The planned neighborhood will include 3,500 new housing units built on an area of over 12 square kilometers.

According to the paper, construction has been delayed for several years since the area is considered a buffer zone between the north and south of the West Bank.

(PC, MEMO, SOCIAL)