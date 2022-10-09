Palestinians Celebrate Birthday of Prophet Mohammed with Nasheed and Festivities (PHOTOS)

October 9, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Muslims throughout Palestine, and the world celebrated Mawlid - the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chonicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Muslims throughout Palestine, and the world celebrated Mawlid – the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed – with songs, nasheed, Quranic recitations, and community gatherings. 

In Gaza, as in Egypt and nearby Muslim nations, the day has a festive component, where people flood the markets to buy sweets and children dress up in special clothes.  

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Palestine joined the celebrations and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*