Palestinians Celebrate Birthday of Prophet Mohammed with Nasheed and Festivities (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Muslims throughout Palestine, and the world celebrated Mawlid – the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed – with songs, nasheed, Quranic recitations, and community gatherings.

In Gaza, as in Egypt and nearby Muslim nations, the day has a festive component, where people flood the markets to buy sweets and children dress up in special clothes.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Palestine joined the celebrations and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)