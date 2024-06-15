War-Torn Gaza – Civilian Casualties Mount amid Ongoing Genocide

Scores of civilians were killed and others injured on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas in the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that ambulance crews recovered the bodies of five people and several wounded after Israeli warplanes targeted two homes belonging to the Al-Jamasi and Al-Ramlawi families in the al-Shaaf area of the al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Additionally, the bodies of five others were recovered following an airstrike on a house belonging to the Hathat family in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, also east of Gaza City.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,296 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,197 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

The Israeli artillery targeted areas in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, including Al-Shaboura camp, the Saudi neighborhood, Lafat Badr, and Abu Al-Saeed.

Israeli tanks and military vehicles bombed the east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, and destroyed residential buildings in the Al-Mughraqa area, north of the Nuseirat camp.

Additionally, occupation gunboats fired on fishermen’s boats off the coast of Khan Yunis.

Earlier, a civilian was killed in an airstrike on Rafah. The artillery also bombed a UNRWA school in central Rafah.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,296 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,197 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

MEDICAL SOURCES to Al-Jazeera: 28 Palestinians were killed in continuous Israeli raids and shelling on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(WAFA, PC)