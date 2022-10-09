WATCH: Armed Jewish Settler Opens Fire at Palestinians near Jerusalem

October 9, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Armed Jewish settlers escorted by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: ISM, via Wikimedia Commons)

An armed Jewish settler opened fire at Palestinians on Sunday in the town of Silwan, near occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Jewish settler opened fire randomly at Palestinian citizens in the neighborhood of Wadi Qaddum.

No casualties were reported.

Tension is high in Jerusalem and across the West Bank following the killing of four Palestinian teenagers in three separate incidents in Ramallah, Qalqilya, and Jenin on Saturday.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*