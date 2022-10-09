WATCH: Armed Jewish Settler Opens Fire at Palestinians near Jerusalem

An armed Jewish settler opened fire at Palestinians on Sunday in the town of Silwan, near occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Jewish settler opened fire randomly at Palestinian citizens in the neighborhood of Wadi Qaddum.

A colonial Israeli settler fires live bullets towards Palestinians in Wadi al-Qaddom in occupied Jerusalem's Silwan. pic.twitter.com/c3QafxaeGZ — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 9, 2022

No casualties were reported.

Tension is high in Jerusalem and across the West Bank following the killing of four Palestinian teenagers in three separate incidents in Ramallah, Qalqilya, and Jenin on Saturday.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)